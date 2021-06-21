“An ingrained belief in the work establishes that a lot of water must be added to the mix to make it pumpable. Really this It’s very serious“, Started the specialist invited by the Portland Cement Institute to lecture on preventing concrete pumping jams.

The ING. Juan Carlos Londoño, Putzmeister Sales Manager for Latin America and the Caribbean highlighted that “Lowering the water content is essential to ensure strength and not to improve pumpability”.

Instead, Londoño pointed to the design and dosage of the mixture, taking into account that “the size of aggregates is very important”. Likewise, he clarified that the field of application of pumping equipment is wide: “even dry materials, with zero settling, are pumpable”, He expressed.

With the right equipment, even dirt, ash, dredge material and other non-cement mixtures can be pumped, he stressed. The pumps work with ranges according to the characteristics of the materials: dry or pasty.

The shape of the aggregate (cubic, spherical or slab type) affects the water / cement ratio

Concrete (cement, aggregates, additives, additions, and water) is in the second group. Londoño pointed out several factors affecting mix reliability. “We must consider that there are about 15 types of cements with different characteristics.

The gray, white or refractory, for example, with different granulometries and conditions for the ‘recipe’ of the concrete that makes in the plant “, expressed. And he clarified that any cement factory ensures the same characteristics of the main component of the mixture as long as it complies with the same standards for its production.

Strength and pumpability

Other fundamental factor in design of a pumpable mixture is the definition of the characteristics of the aggregates. The maximum size of the stone should not be greater than 1/3 of the internal diameter of the pipe to transport the mixture. “It is an empirical data, from experience,” said the specialist.

“The laboratory worker or calculator loves concretes with large aggregates because that reduces the amount of cement,” he said. It is that, as the size of the aggregate is reduced, the contact surface increases and it is necessary more cement content and, therefore, of water so that the particles are united.

Besides the size, the shape of the rock (cubic, spherical or slab type) because it affects the water / cement ratio (at the same volume, the adhesion surface varies). In turn, the lower mobility of the aggregates within the mixture can generate plugging. “In the event of a traffic jam, the trained operator can reverse and uncover. But you don’t always have the knack to do it“, He said.

The specialist recommended preventing concrete segregation (separation of the stone) during kneading and transport because it produces greater wear of the pumping equipment.

In this sense, he advised to ensure the arrival of the pump in advance to avoid waiting for trucks; and the lubrication of pipes before starting: “Not with water but with a cement or polymer slurry”, he clarified.

Finally, he warned about the risk of using hoses when cornering because they are subjected to the same pressure as the pipe and their wear cannot be controlled.

