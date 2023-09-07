Every citizen of Russia can and should undergo medical examination every few years. One of its key points is checking the cardiovascular system, problems with which, unfortunately, are quite common in people of any age. Why is it so important to take care of the heart and blood vessels and how to do it right – experts say.

According to statistics, one million people die every year from cardiovascular diseases in Russia. The number of such diseases worldwide is also disappointing – about one in three deaths are caused by problems with the cardiovascular system. According to the Director General of the National Medical Research Center of Cardiology named after E.I. Chazov of the Ministry of Health of Russia, academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Sergey Boytsov, arterial hypertension is considered the most common cardiovascular disease. In second place is atherosclerosis and such a complication as coronary heart disease. They are followed by a violation of the heart rhythm and heart failure – this is a complication of arterial hypertension and atherosclerosis. Myocardial infarction and stroke are also quite common. The expert notes that these diseases together cause the majority of deaths in general.

At the same time, Sergei Boytsov draws attention to the fact that such diseases are more common in older people. In Russia, the average age of patients diagnosed with myocardial infarction is 64 years. However, diseases that lead to such an outcome arise earlier: the likelihood of developing hypertension and atherosclerosis begins to grow after 40 years.

“At the same time, the problems of lipid metabolism disorders, that is, an increase in cholesterol levels, and most importantly, the appearance of obesity, have shifted from the previous 35 years to adolescence and even to childhood. That is, metabolic changes have become younger, and the age of development of cardiovascular diseases has remained the same,” the academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences warns. As the reasons that such problems are “getting younger”, the expert points to smoking, low physical activity, obesity and, in general, poor nutrition with an excess of fats and carbohydrates.

As for the manifestations of cardiovascular diseases, atherosclerosis is detected by an elevated level of cholesterol in the blood, arterial hypertension – by high blood pressure. But in order to detect these changes before the onset of serious symptoms that begin to reduce the quality of life, these indicators must be measured. This can be done during the medical examination – it is specially designed to identify such changes in a timely manner, said Sergey Boytsov.

Dispensary – a way out of the situation

Thanks to the national projecthealthcare» Today in Russia, every citizen can undergo medical examination. From 18 to 39 years old, it is recommended to take it every three years, and then annually. Also, every adult Russian can undergo a medical examination once a year, regardless of age.

“Prophylactic examination is the core of the first stage of medical examination, and medical examination is a medical examination plus additional screenings. If we compare them, then until the age of 39 we have an annual medical examination and a clinical examination every three years, and starting from the age of 40, an annual medical examination. So we have all the conditions so that everyone can come to her once a year and check their health status in the clinic at the place of residence, ”said earlier Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Director of the National Research Center for Therapy and Preventive Medicine and Chief Freelance Specialist in Therapy and General Medical Practice of the Ministry of Health of Russia Oksana Drapkina.

A preventive examination involves an annual examination in order to identify risks early. It includes a questionnaire, calculation of body mass index, waist circumference, measurement of blood pressure, determination of cardiovascular risk, examination by an obstetrician-gynecologist, as well as checking blood sugar and cholesterol levels. In addition, lung fluorography, ECG and intraocular pressure measurement are available.

Screenings aimed at detecting cancer, brief preventive counseling and other examinations are added to the medical examination at the prophylactic examination.

After completing a preventive medical examination or medical examination, a person is waiting for a therapist who will talk about the identified diseases and existing risk factors.

For additional examination and clarification of the diagnosis, the second stage of medical examination is carried out. A complete list of examinations depends on gender, age, the presence of deviations based on the results of the studies, as well as the results of the survey.

Photo: Anton Novoderezhkin / TASS

According to Drapkina, the medical examination system was developed as a result of a thorough analysis of the best world practices, and its main goal is to identify risk factors and serious diseases at an early stage. These include chronic noncommunicable diseases that can lead to early mortality such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cancer.

At the same time, clinical examination is primarily needed in order to help people, and you should not be afraid to go to the doctor for fear of identifying some neglected problem. Doctors will definitely help and in such a situation they will not leave the patient alone with the disease. As Oksana Drapkina said, if a patient has a chronic non-communicable disease, medical examination flows into dispensary observation of the problem found.

Without such monitoring, complications can begin: for example, arterial hypertension without treatment can lead to a stroke, and coronary heart disease can lead to a heart attack, so the doctor and patient must act in such a way as to prevent such an outcome.

“Here you need to follow common sense and understand that in order to maintain health – and this is the most important thing, our most valuable resource – you need to check it and make it part of your plan for the year,” Drapkina emphasized.

That is why the fight against cardiovascular diseases is one of the priorities of the national project “healthcare“. To do this, medical centers are actively supplied with the most modern equipment, modernizing the very system of combating such diseases, and also motivating Russians to increase physical activity, proper nutrition and care for their health. So, an excellent option to embark on the path of recovery and prolongation of life can be medical examination.

To undergo a medical examination, you need to contact the registry of the clinic at the place of residence with a passport and a compulsory medical insurance policy. You can also sign up through the call center or the My Health service on the State Services portal.