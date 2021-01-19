Preventing two American soldiers from participating in securing Biden’s inauguration

The US National Guard withdrew two soldiers from the security mission to secure the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

“CNN” television reported today, Tuesday, the news, citing an official in the Ministry of Defense, but it was unable to confirm whether the two soldiers were linked to an extremist group, or whether a specific incident had led to their expulsion before tomorrow’s event Wednesday.

The National Guard told the network, “Due to the operational security, we do not discuss the operation.”

In recent days, Washington, DC, has become a military barracks, with thousands of soldiers deploying concrete barriers and barbed wire, and thousands of armed forces patrolling the city center after the violent attack on the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump on January 6.

The FBI had announced that it would conduct a background study of the National Guard to identify potential security risks.

“We want to make sure we have the right people,” the commander of the Washington National Guard, General William Walker, told Fox News on Monday.

There will be up to 25,000 National Guard troops deployed in Washington, tasked with protecting the inaccessible “red zone” around the US Congress where Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are sworn in, as well as around the White House.