The UAE government held a periodic media briefing to introduce the latest developments and cases related to the emerging coronavirus in the country “Covid-19”, during which it announced that attendance of all events, exhibitions, activities and events, including sports, cultural, social and artistic events will be limited to vaccine recipients and participants in clinical trials of the vaccine only. , While the additional dose of the Korna vaccine will be by booking appointments to evaluate people by health authorities to ensure they meet the requirements for obtaining the supportive dose.

Farida Al Hosani, the spokesperson for the health sector in the country, affirmed the keenness of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, in cooperation with the concerned health authorities and federal and local authorities, to provide the best preventive services for community members during this exceptional period, foremost of which is the provision of vaccination service against Covid-19. And facilitate procedures for obtaining the vaccine, stressing the availability of the vaccine in the various regions of the country, in addition to the availability of mobile clinics service through the provision of appropriate care by specialists, for those living in areas far from cities, and the cooperation of the private health sector in this regard, which contributed to support efforts Patriotism to reach the stage of recovery.

Al Hosani said: “We are pleased to announce that the UAE is leading the way in the distribution of the vaccine, to become the first country in the world in the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine per 100 people, and this achievement is evidence of the success of the national campaign for the vaccine and the state’s anticipation to reach a sustainable recovery,” referring to the continuation of the national campaign for vaccination. In the UAE, achieving its goals, as more than 78.11% of the total eligible group has been vaccinated, and they are people over the age of 16 16 years, and 84.59% of the elderly group aged 60 years and over have been vaccinated, which is the priority group Being more prone to disease and its complications.

Al Hosani added: “The total number of doses that have been provided to date has reached more than 12 million doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution reached 124.31 doses for every 100 people, while the number of tests exceeded more than 49 million examinations, an achievement counted for the UAE, which confirms day after day that it is One of the most important global models that succeeded in curbing the spread of the crisis.

Al Hosani revealed that attending all events, exhibitions, activities and events including sports, cultural, social and artistic will be limited to vaccine recipients and participants in the vaccine clinical trials only, taking into account the obligation to present a negative PCR result within a maximum of 48 hours prior to the date of the event. The letter E is visible in their Al Hosn application, and all precautionary and preventive measures are taken into account in organizing these events, such as wearing a muzzle, leaving the safe distance and physical distancing, provided that work begins on June 6, 2021.

She indicated that the United Arab Emirates is keen to be one of the first countries to provide vaccines that fulfill the conditions, because Covid-19 vaccines are one of the best means to control the pandemic when combined with effective examinations and precautionary measures, noting that the state’s proactive strategy is to provide maximum protection for society, It has made the priority to administer the supportive dose of the Covid 19 vaccine to the elderly and people with chronic diseases as a first stage, as they are most vulnerable to complications from Covid-19, and that this comes in conjunction with the announcement by many countries of the world of the importance of the supportive dose of various Corona vaccines.

Al Hosani stressed that the supportive or booster dose is considered an additional vaccine after the completion of the administration of the basic doses, with the aim of stimulating and strengthening immunity against the virus, especially for the elderly and people with chronic diseases, noting that giving additional doses after several months of the original vaccines would enhance immunity against Infectious virus strains, especially in light of the spread of the virus and the emergence of new mutants, so people will be evaluated by health authorities to ensure that they meet the requirements for obtaining the supportive dose, and evaluations will be carried out through pre-appointment services.

She pointed out that the country has provided more than one type of Covid-19 vaccines, all of which are highly effective in limiting the spread of the virus, and these vaccines contain inactive or weak parts of the organism that causes the disease, or the genetic code that would create the same response and stimulate a device. Immunity, which helps the body’s immune system to recognize the intruder and to produce antibodies to learn how to fight it.

