Abu Dhabi Police decided to prevent the movement of trucks, heavy vehicles, and buses transporting workers in all roads and streets on Abu Dhabi Island, including the entrances to the island, which include (Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Musaffah Bridge, and Al Maqta Bridge), coinciding with Martyr’s Day and the fifty-first Union Day period for the state.

Brigadier General Muhammad Dahi Al-Hamiri, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate in the Central Operations Sector, stated that the period for implementing the ban decision will start from 12:00 noon on Wednesday, corresponding to November 30, until 1:00 am on Sunday, December 4, 2022 AD.. and companies’ vehicles are excluded from the ban. General hygiene and logistical support.

He pointed out that a comprehensive traffic plan will be implemented to coincide with the fifty-first Union Day, which includes the deployment of traffic patrols on all roads and the intensification of traffic control through smart systems in order to provide smooth traffic. He urged drivers in general to cooperate in enhancing efforts to provide traffic safety by adhering to traffic laws.