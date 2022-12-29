The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of the Abu Dhabi Police announced the ban on the movement of trucks, heavy vehicles, and buses transporting workers on all roads and streets in Abu Dhabi, including the entrances, including Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Mussafah Bridge, and Al Maqta Bridge, coinciding with the New Year celebrations.

The Acting Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate in the Central Operations Sector, Brigadier General Mahmoud Yousef Al-Balushi, stated that the period for implementing the ban decision will start from seven o’clock tomorrow morning and continue until seven o’clock Sunday morning the day after tomorrow, and vehicles of public cleaning companies and logistical support vehicles are excluded from the ban.

He pointed out that traffic patrols will be deployed on all roads and traffic control will be intensified through smart systems in order to provide traffic flow, calling on drivers in general to cooperate in enhancing efforts to provide traffic safety by adhering to traffic laws.