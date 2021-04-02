The US judiciary banned the distribution of “satanic” sneakers containing a drop of human blood created in cooperation with the rapper “Nas X”.

This decision came after the US giant “Nike” group in the field of sports clothing and accessories filed a lawsuit against the company “MSCHF” known for making products in limited quantities and offering them for sale via the Internet on specific dates.

Nike accuses the company of counterfeiting and damaging its trademark.

These “diabolical” sneakers were created in cooperation with the American rapper “Lil Nas X”, the owner of the song “Old Town Road”, which achieved great fame in 2019.

MSCHF was inspired to make these products from Nike Air Max 97 shoes, and added some symbols associated with Satan, with a drop of human blood in the sole, according to the company.

Since the small company launched, Monday, 666 pairs of these shoes, a number also linked to the devil, Nike has filed a lawsuit in the Federal Civil Court in Brooklyn.

And demanded “Nike” to suspend the delivery of these shoes, which were all sold Monday in exchange for 1018 US dollars to the pair of shoes.

A US federal judge issued a temporary order prohibiting MSCHF from delivering orders for these shoes or using the Nike trademark.

The judge considered that the step adopted by the small company would “cause confusion (…) to consumers about the origin, sponsorship, or approval of the” shoes “, as well as” prejudice and distorts “the” Nike “brand, as well as not adopting this judicial order. Inflicts “irreparable harm”.

In a statement, MSCHF defended the shoes, saying they fall within the framework of artistic creativity and freedom of expression.