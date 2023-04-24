Law No. 9 of 2023, issued regulating the operation of self-driving vehicles in the Emirate of Dubai, prohibits its passengers from entering any materials that may affect the safety of the vehicle and its systems during its use, as determined by the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, under penalty of liability and exposure to a violation. The law allows passengers to complain in writing to the director of the authority against any decision or action taken against them.

The law, which “Emirates Today” published details of a number of its articles upon its issuance this month, prohibits passengers or any other party from making any modification, development or update to the characteristics related to the automated driving system, the design scope of operation, or the electronic applications of the self-driving vehicle. Only after obtaining the Authority’s prior approval.

Article 13 defines the obligations of the driver of the self-driving vehicle, and affirms the prohibition of any maintenance, repair or modification work related to the self-driving vehicle, including the automated driving system, except through the agent. The article stipulates that the passenger must adhere to the security and safety requirements approved by the Authority, the operator, the agent, or the competent authorities, while using the self-driving vehicle, and not to tamper with the systems and programs of the self-driving vehicle while using it.

Article No. 10 of the law indicated that the authority must issue approval after ensuring that the required modifications, developments, and updates will not affect the performance of the self-driving vehicle, and will not endanger lives and property.

Article 21 of the law confirmed that any interested party may complain in writing to the Director General of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai against any decision or procedure taken against him under this law and the decisions issued pursuant thereto, within 30 days from the date of notification of the grievanced decision or procedure, and this will be considered. The grievance is submitted by a committee formed by the Director General for this purpose, and this committee shall decide on the grievance within 30 days from the date of its referral to it, and its decision regarding the grievance shall be final.

The law was issued with the aim of achieving a number of objectives set out in Article (4) of the law, which include realizing the emirate’s strategy in transitioning to smart mobility, through the use of artificial intelligence, and regulating the operation of self-driving vehicles, in accordance with safety and quality requirements, and in accordance with the best applicable international standards and practices. In this regard, attracting investments in all activities related to self-driving vehicles, in addition to addressing the regulatory and legal challenges arising from the uses of artificial intelligence in the field of transportation.

sanctions

Article 19 of Law No. 9 of 2023, issued regulating the operation of self-driving vehicles in the Emirate of Dubai, provides for administrative violations and fines related to the use, operation and riding of self-driving vehicles.

• Anyone who commits any violation of the provisions of this law and the decisions issued pursuant to it shall be punished with a fine of not less than 500 dirhams and not more than 20 thousand dirhams.

• The value of the fine shall be doubled if the same violation is repeated within one year from the date of the previous violation, and not exceeding 50 thousand dirhams.