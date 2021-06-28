Parking damages are the reason that car owners no longer have faith in humanity. Even if you park a little further away to be as far away from other cars as possible, there will always be a silver-grey Skoda Fabia with dull headlights at your door after doing your shopping. If you see him, you’re in luck: that means he hasn’t left yet. The worst is finding a dent in your car with no trace of the perpetrator and no note.

However, preventing parking damage is not one of the biggest issues of our time, if we are to believe this video on TikTok. The maker of the film has to regularly pick up General Motors cars at a depot. There they park all the cars with the left wheels tight along the left line of the parking space. This way all cars are at a sufficient distance from each other. If everyone would park like this, parking damage would be a thing of the past. It AD posted the video on their website today.

The problems

Our first thought was: but if everyone parks in the middle of the space, you have exactly the same effect. True, but practice shows that people can’t do that anyway, so this seems like a better option to prevent parking damage. One small side note: it should not be the case that there is a wall next to the most left parking space, because then you cannot get out. Except when you reverse into parking, which is always a good idea if you don’t have to load or unload anything.

Anyway: many people already have enough trouble getting their car into the box, let alone with two wheels on the line. Add to this that not all parking spaces are clearly marked. The biggest problem is that most people simply don’t care enough about following this. In the video below you can see how the cars are parked at the GM depot.

Preventing parking damage: this is how it should work