Prevent HIV infection with ainjection that is administered twice a year, every 6 months. In a study presented at the 25th International AIDS Conference in Munich, Germany, and published in ‘The New England Journal of Medicine,’ The drug lenacapavir from the American Gilead Sciences has eliminated infectionsshowing 100% efficacy and superiority even over the once-daily pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) Truvada*. “If approved, lenacapavir would represent the first and only twice-yearly PrEP,” Gilead said in a statement, committing to “prioritize rapid access” to the drug “and to activate efficient pathways to approve lenacapavir for PrEP in countries with high incidence” of HIV infection “and limited resources.”

“Extraordinary results”

The Phase 3 Purpose 1 trial involved 5,345 women aged 16 to 26 years at 25 sites in South Africa and 3 sites in Uganda. “extraordinary results” of the study “They suggest that lenacapavir twice a year for PrEP, if approved, could offer a highly effective and well-tolerated option,” said Linda-Gail Bekker, director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Center at the University of Cape Town in South Africa and past president of the International AIDS Society (IAS), who presented the data at the conference.

Comment on the results too Sharon Lewin, IAS Presidentin a note from the scientific society. “These data – says the expert, director of the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity at the University of Melbourne in Australia – confirm that lenacapavir administered twice a year for HIV prevention represents a revolutionary advance, with enormous potential for public health. If approved and distributed rapidly, conveniently and equitably, to those who need or want it, this long-acting tool could help accelerate global progress in HIV prevention. We all owe a debt of gratitude to the thousands of young women in South Africa and Uganda who volunteered to participate in this study”, highlights Lewin. “We now eagerly await the results of Purpose 2,” a trial “evaluating lenacapavir twice a year for HIV prevention in additional countries and populations. In the meantime, all stakeholders must work together to accelerate equitable provision of HIV prevention options already available and do more to prepare for future options, such as lenacapavir for PrEP.”