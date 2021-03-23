The Emergency Crisis and Disaster Team in Ras Al Khaimah decided to prevent the holding of gatherings in residential neighborhoods and family gatherings, during the celebration of the night of “Half of Shaban”, as part of precautionary and preventive measures to limit the spread of the new Corona virus, and to preserve the safety of community members.

The Deputy Team Leader, Acting Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, Brigadier General Abdullah Lahdidi, stressed the need to adhere to the application of precautionary measures and preventive measures for health and safety, and to ensure physical distancing, staying in homes, and not gathering in residential neighborhoods, to prevent the spread of the “Covid-19” virus, and to preserve To keep society safe and disease-free. He pointed out that there will be no complacency in accentuating the violations of everyone who is proven intentionally overlooked in following the procedures, or not applying them in an accurate manner, as this represents a breach of the safety and health of society.





