The Emergency Crisis and Disaster Team in Ras Al Khaimah decided to prevent the holding of gatherings in residential neighborhoods and family gatherings, during the celebration of the “Half of Shaban” night, as part of precautionary and preventive measures to limit the spread of the emerging Covid-19 virus, and to preserve the safety of community members.

The Deputy Head of the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, Acting Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, Brigadier General Abdullah Khamis Al-Hadidi, said that all members of society must adhere to the application of precautionary measures and preventive measures for health and safety, and to ensure physical distancing, and to stay in homes And not to gather in residential neighborhoods, to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus, and to keep the community safe and free of diseases.

He explained that it is necessary for all members of society to come together to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, to preserve the lives of the groups most vulnerable to infection and to be affected by the repercussions of the virus, which poses a danger to some disease cases, so that the community remains safe and free from diseases, and he drew attention to the keenness of the Emergency Management Crisis and Disasters Team. To reach the largest possible segment of society members to spread preventive awareness among them, and this requires cooperation from everyone and commitment and adherence to implementing advice and instructions to protect them and ensure their safety and security.

He pointed out that there will be no complacency in accentuating the violations of everyone who is proven intentionally overlooked in following the procedures or not applying them in an accurate manner, because this represents a breach of the safety and health of society, which cannot be allowed under any circumstances, and continued that it has been done. Implementing an awareness campaign consisting of a field team from the Community Police Department, headed by the Head of the Community Police Department, Major Rashid Saeed Belhoun, and the Director of the Community Police Branch at the City Comprehensive Police Station, Captain Hassan Al-Awadi, which included shops and commercial centers across the emirate to provide awareness and guidance on adherence to instructions and precautionary measures And follow the preventive measures and ensure that they are applied to achieve the sustainable public interest in caring for everyone’s health.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

