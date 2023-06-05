The vulnerability of some of the main cities of the entity, such as Culiacán, Mazatlán and Guamúchil, has been evident in recent rainy seasons. Hundreds of people in those municipalities were reported as victims due to the overflow of rivers and canals, which become mighty rivers during days of copious rains.

This keeps the families settled in the low-lying areas awake at night, as they know that the loss of their belongings and patrimony is latent. This season will be no different. And it is that according to the forecast of the Meteorological System, during the current hurricane season 16 phenomena are expected in the Mexican Pacific and of these, at least three could be classified as extremely dangerous. For this reason, the authorities of corporations and emergency institutions are urging the Sinaloans to prepare.

During the last weeks, the municipalities have worked on cleaning drains, canals and removing silt from streams and rivers. The three levels of government would do well to promote the integration of Sinaloan families into these programs and avoid emergencies as far as possible on rainy days. And it is that the presence of floating garbage continues to be one of the main factors that cause flooding. Plastic bottles, plastic bags and other light objects are dragged by the strong pluvial currents to the collectors, where they form clogs and do not allow the flow of water, thus starting a flood. It is urgent, then, an awareness program to promote preventive measures.

