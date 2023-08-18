Of Andrea Ghiselli

If dinner were sparing, if it represented about 25-30% of the daily caloric requirement, supported mainly by vegetable sources, milk and derivatives and fishery products, we could also have it late in the evening without effects on blood sugar

I have family risk factors for diabetes and have read that earlier dinner times can be an effective strategy for lowering blood sugar. What dietary measures could I implement to try to prevent the onset of the disease?

He answers Andrea Ghisellidirector of the first level Master’s Degree in Food Science and Applied Dietetics at Unitelma Sapienza (Rome) and past president of the Italian Society of Food Sciences (GO TO THE FORUM)

Undoubtedly our chronobiology is that of a diurnal animal, so we metabolize better in the presence of sunlight. Shift workers and night workers are in fact subject to a greater risk of metabolic diseases, obesity and diabetes. But Be careful to interpret what you read correctlybecause the articles are often very emphatic and the reader is not able to perceive their weight, i.e. how much it actually affects the risk of disease. Modifiable risk factors which determine the risk of diabetes are: sedentary lifestyle, cigarette smoking, quantity/quality of calories consumed (and I am not referring only to carbohydrates) and excess weight. Then there are the unchangeables such as age, familiarity, genetic predisposition of which I am not speaking, precisely because they cannot be modified, but which contribute to the overall risk.

Excess weight and other risk factors The excess weightthe result of a sedentary lifestyle and incorrect diet, is certainly the most important risk factor because it includes a series of risk factors:

excessive consumption of saturated fat

excessive consumption of red and preserved meatsexcessive consumption of free sugars and sugary drinkslow consumption of fibres, whole grains, legumes, fresh fruit and nuts, vegetables and dairy products. Among animal products, in fact, dairy products are associated with lower risk. None of these factors alone can determine an important risk, but all together they constitute the greatest risk of developing type 2 diabetes mellitus. And all together they represent our current lifestyle.

25-30% of the daily caloric requirement Certainly if then our usual diet (abundant, rich in saturates, free sugars, red and preserved meats, etc.) we also consume it in abundance at night, we will aggravate the risk which, however, I repeat, is mainly determined by the excess, not by the time. If supper were sparing, if it represented about 25-30% of the daily caloric requirementmainly supported by vegetable sources, milk and derivatives and fishery products, we could have dinner even late in the evening without affecting blood sugar. In other words: excess causes damage, if it is exceeded in the evening it is even worse.