The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation decided to prevent six “Tadbeer” centers from providing supportive employment services, until further notice, for committing legal and administrative violations, the most prominent of which is non-compliance with the prices of packages.

The Ministry affirmed that it would not be lenient with the “Tadbeer” centers that are not committed to providing services related to assistive employment, in line with the executive regulations of the law and the operational guide for these centers, which number 54 centers at the state level, out of its keenness to guarantee the rights of all parties, and to provide distinguished service, including It meets the aspirations and needs of employers and national and resident families, through the approved and monitored packages by the Ministry, which set unified price ceilings for each package, according to the cost of recruitment from the sending country for the assistant worker, and the cost of his training and rehabilitation.

The decision to prevent the six centers from providing services came after it became apparent to the Ministry’s control teams that they did not adhere to the price ceilings set for the packages, through which the centers provide services related to assisted labor. The decision also came after it was proven, according to complaints lodged by dealers to the Ministry, that it is not committed to replacing the assistive workers or reimbursing the costs of customers, in accordance with the provisions of the executive regulations of the Domestic Workers Law.

It is noteworthy that the executive regulations of the law provide customers with a guarantee for assistive workers by requiring the “Tadbeer” centers to guarantee the assistant worker that they provide to the employer or family, which guarantees the client to fully recover the costs of recruiting or replacing one worker with another in the event the worker breaks the contract or leaves work Without providing a legitimate reason, his lack of health fitness, or his inability to perform his work tasks as required, during the first six months (the trial period).

It also includes the recovery of part of the recruitment costs in the event that the worker breaks the contract, or leaves work without a legitimate reason during the post-trial period until the date of the contract’s expiry, which is of two years.

– The ban came after complaints submitted by customers to the Ministry.

– Tadbeer centers are obligated to guarantee the worker that they provide to the employer.

54

The "Tadbeer" center, at the state level, provides services for assistive workers.





