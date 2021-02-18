The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has prevented 6 “Tadbeer” centers from providing all the services of auxiliary workers for committing legal and administrative violations, stressing that it will not tolerate the “Tadbeer” centers that are not committed to providing services related to domestic workers in line with the executive regulations of the law and the operational guide for these centers. Based on the Ministry’s keenness to guarantee the rights of all parties and to provide distinguished service that meets the aspirations and needs of employers and citizens of citizenship and residents through the approved and monitored packages by the Ministry that set unified price ceilings for each package according to the cost of recruitment from the sending country for the assistant worker and the cost of training and qualification.

The decision to prevent the six centers from providing services came after it became clear to the monitoring teams of the ministry that these centers did not adhere to the price ceilings set for the packages through which the centers provide services related to assistive workers, after it was proven correct that complaints submitted by dealers to the Ministry were not committed to the centers concerned with the replacement of assistive workers Or reimbursement of costs to complainant customers, according to what is stipulated in the executive regulations of the Domestic Service Workers Law No. 10 of 2017.

It is noteworthy that the executive regulations provide customers with a guarantee for assistive workers, by requiring the service centers “Tadbeer”, which number 54 centers at the state level, to guarantee the auxiliary worker that it provides to the employer or family, in implementation of the executive regulations of the law, which guarantees to customers recovering the full amounts of recruitment costs Or the replacement of the worker with another in the event of the worker terminating the contract, leaving the work without a legitimate reason, lack of health fitness, or inability to carry out his work tasks as required during the first six months (the trial period), and a part of the recruiting costs are refunded in the event the worker terminates the contract or leaves work Without legitimate cause during the post-trial period and up to the expiration date of the two-year contract.

The aforementioned sums are calculated according to the remaining period of the contract in months from the total cost of recruitment, according to the following equation: (total recruitment cost ÷ on the worker’s contract period in months) x the remaining period of the worker’s contract period.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

