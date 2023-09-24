Pan American Health Organization says that in 2021 only 37% of male adolescents were immunized in the country

Vaccination against HPV (Human Papillomavirus) has been available free of charge in Brazil since 2014. However, bringing protection against this virus to children and adolescents has been an effort with results far below what is necessary.

Data from Oops (Pan American Health Organization) show that in 2021 only 37% of male adolescents received this vaccine in the country, while the PNI (National Immunization Program) aims to immunize 80% of this population.

Immunization against the virus in adolescence is important because some of its serotypes are considered highly carcinogenic and the vaccine’s protection is greater if carried out before the start of sexual life, as this virus causes sexually transmitted infections. The vaccine is also considered the most effective form of prevention, as HPV can be transmitted during sexual intercourse even with the use of a condom.

The association of HPV with cancer surpasses that of other known infectious agents, such as Hepatitis B and C viruses, which can cause liver cancer and leukemia; the bacteria Helicobacter pylori, associated with cancer of the stomach, esophagus, liver and pancreas; and the EBV (Epstein-Barr) virus, whose infection can progress to lymphomas and nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Prevention against HPV becomes even more important due to its widespread circulation. According to the Inca (National Cancer Institute), studies indicate that 80% of sexually active women will be infected by one or more types of HPV at some point in their lives. This percentage may be even higher in men.

It is estimated that 25% to 50% of the female population and 50% of the male population worldwide are infected with HPV. The majority of these infections, however, are fought spontaneously by the immune system, resolving 6 months to 2 years after exposure, especially among younger women.

MORE CANCERIGENOUS INFECTION

The researcher at Didepre (Division of Early Detection and Support for Network Organization) at Inca, Flávia de Miranda Corrêa, says that HPV is the infectious agent that has the most associations with cancer described by medicine.

In women, this virus is the main cause of cervical cancer and is related to cancer of the vulva and vagina. In men, around half of neoplasms on the penis come from an HPV infection. Furthermore, in both cases, cancer of the anus and throat (oropharynx) are also on the list.

“HPV is a sexually transmitted virus. Therefore, transmission occurs through skin-to-skin contact, mucosa to mucosa, skin to mucosa.”, explains the researcher. Flávia states that, therefore, vaccination is the main form of protection against the virus.

“Condoms only protect the penis. It will not cover the scrotum, it will not cover the anus, it will not prevent skin-to-skin contact. And it is also not common to use a condom from the beginning of sexual intercourse, in massages, for example. It is clear that it should be used because it reduces the possibility of contagion, not only by HPV, but by other infections. But it is not a guarantee that there will be no HPV infection.”.

The HPV vaccine must be administered to boys and girls aged 9 to 14 years, in a two-dose schedule. The 2nd dose must be applied 6 months after the 1st. This vaccine protects against viruses from serogroups 6, 11, 16 and 18, the last 2 of which are the main causes of cancer.

“Vaccination before exposure to the virus is the best way to avoid infection. The vaccine is highly effective and contains the most prevalent viruses.”he states.

The researcher also reinforces the need for vaccination at the age recommended by the PNI:

“The vaccine will be effective if the person has not yet had contact with those viruses present in the vaccine. It prevents, it doesn’t treat. Furthermore, the immune response is better in young people, the sooner the vaccination is administered, the sooner they develop a better response.”.

Countries that started vaccination against HPV longer ago than Brazil, such as Australia, already have evidence that immunization reduced the incidence of cases of warts, precursor lesions and cancer itself. “For us, we lack a little, especially because our coverage is not excellent”says Flávia.

8 IN 10 CASES OF CANCER

Cervical cancer, associated with HPV in more than 80% of cases, is one of the main causes of death in women, according to Opas. In total, 7 in 10 cases of this type of cancer are the result of persistent infections with the HPV-16 and HPV-18 viruses, and 15% are caused by the HPV-31, 33, 45, 52 and 58 types.

In the Americas, each year, around 83,000 women are diagnosed with uterine cervical cancer and more than 35,000 women die from the disease – more than half before the age of 60.

The Inca researcher explains that the evolution of these cases largely depends on how quickly they are diagnosed. The earlier the detection, the greater the chance of cure and the less the patient’s suffering. In addition to saving lives, rapid diagnosis also reduces the possibility of sequelae, such as mutilating surgeries on affected organs.

“In cancer of the cervix and anus, which have precursor lesions, malignant lesions, we can treat these lesions early and the cancer does not even develop. For cervical cancer, there is screening, which makes it possible to detect these lesions or cancer at an early stage.”explains.

“If it is identified at an advanced stage, mutilating surgeries will be necessary, survival with poor quality of life may occur, and a greater risk of mortality. Therefore, we have to think that vaccination has this enormous benefit, not just for women”.

TREATMENT

A person infected with the HPV virus must treat symptoms to prevent them from developing into cancer. The presence of the virus can take years to manifest and is usually detected by the presence of warts or lesions on the skin of the mucous membranes.

There is no specific treatment to eliminate the virus and disease management focuses on combating warts, depending on the extent, quantity and location of the lesions. Laser, electrocauterization, trichloroacetic acid and medications that improve the body’s defense system can be used. In general, treatment is carried out by gynecologists, urologists or proctologists, but other specialists may also be necessary.

With information from Brazil Agency.