President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) defended the internal survey method in Morena to select the candidacy for the 2024 electionassuring that it is the most transparent and open method, a few days after the National Council of the party defines the requirements for the ‘corcholatas’.

In La Mañanera on June 8, AMLO reported that thanks to his experience as leader of Morena, he learned that the survey is the best method to define candidacies, and Morena made the right decision to be the only party that adopted this procedure.

“I was assimilating as an experience that the best thing was the survey, and since they have always underestimated us, they did not realize and in the statute of Morena is the only party that has the election procedure through a surveyit was as they say colloquially, a goal or a bow”, he mentioned.

The president warned that the INE of that time would not have accepted the survey method if they had noticed, since back then “the cover” was appliedthat is to say, that the candidacies were decided by the president, the parties in power or the electoral body itself.

In contrast, this type of intervention practices do not lend themselves to the survey method, which is open and democratic, AMLO said in defense of the Morena candidacy selection process.

“What the oligarchy has always been interested in is that there is no unity in the progressive forces, and if the election process is open and it is claimed to be ‘democratic’ they can put their hands in, they support candidates as (…) they sometimes chose all the candidates, not only those of their party, but also the supposedly opposition parties, palero parties,” he commented.

“When this is established in the statute, who decides? The president does not decide, the governor does not decide, the leadership of the party does not decidemuch less the oligarchy and the caciques; dThe citizen decides through a survey. He goes and asks the citizens: do you know so-and-so? Yes. What is your opinion of him or her? Good opinion, bad, regular. Is she close to the town? Is she honest or is she honest? Honored? they can answer ‘honour’… and then, and the most important question, would you like him to be a candidate? Yes or no,” said López Obrador

In this sense, the president affirmed that with this method the candidates for governorships of Morenaas was the case of the teacher Delfina Gómez, who recently won the elections in the State of Mexico, but was also applied to the governments of Guerrero, Colima, Hidalgo, Sinaloa, Sonora and Tamaulipas, to name a few.

“So Yes, it is a good method, it prevents them from putting their hands in, from imposing. Another interesting thing about that statutory reform that they did not see happen was that the multi-members are chosen through a lottery process, they call it insaculation, but that helped a lot,” AMLO insisted.

It will be next Sunday, June 11, when the meeting of the National Council of Morena will take place, where the requirements for the ‘corcholatas’ seeking the presidential candidacy will be defined: Claudia Sheinbaum, Marcelo Ebrard, Adán Augusto López, Ricardo Monreal, Gerardo Fernández Noroña and Manuel Velasco.