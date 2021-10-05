The City of São Paulo said, on Tuesday (5), that Prevent Senior has seven units operating irregularly in the city, without operating permits.

Three of these units were fined last week, another three should be fined in the next few days for lack of documentation and the situation of one unit is still in the process of analysis. Altogether, Prevent controls 13 hospitals and emergency rooms in the city of São Paulo.

On Friday (1), the municipal administration fined the Hospital Sancta Maggiore da Mooca R$ 135,000, precisely for operating without a license to operate. The Brigadeiro Luís Antônio and Rua Cristiano Viana units were assessed by the Pinheiros Subprefecture in the amounts of R$33,771 and R$91,664, respectively.

Prevent Senior hospitals that have already been fined by the City

– Unit at Rua da Figueira, 831: R$ 135 thousand;

– Unit Rua Cristiano Viana, 890: R$ 91,664.76;

– Avenida Brigadeiro Luís Antônio Unit, 4312: R$33,771.23.

Units that will be fined for documentation problems

– Hospital Sancta Maggiore, Rua Augusto Tolle, 787;

– Unit at Rua Jaguaribe, 144;

– Unit at Rua Mituto Mizumoto, 596.

According to the São Paulo City Hall, in a note to the G1, the establishments must be regularized in the boroughs within 30 days or their activities will be closed, in addition to the possibility of charging new fines and administrative and tax penalties.

Prevent said it will present all the documentation required by the City.

