Although there are more dangerous pests such as ticks or more disgusting such as cockroaches, having arachnids at home and their webs that they form to hunt is not pleasant at all. If these animals manage to settle in your home, they will end up filling your walls and ceilings with this material that they build as a trap for their prey.

Getting rid of cobwebs is easy. You take a broom or any object that makes you reach the height of these little weavers and in one go you finish them off. Some people prefer to use the vacuum cleaner. Whatever the method, it won’t take you long. However, this will kill the web, but it won’t prevent it from reappearing. And even if you think that keeping the spaces in your house clean is the solution, it is not enough. To prevent the presence of cobwebs there are a series of tips and tricks that will keep them away.

Tips and tricks to scare away spiders



– Although it is not enough, it is important to keep all the rooms clean, especially those spaces where you do not spend as much time as an attic or attic. You should keep dust out of the house because arachnids mainly choose these dusty areas, since in this way they ensure that they will be able to feed on other insects such as mosquitoes.

– Closely related to the above, you must make sure you do not have insects that they can feed on. In order for them not to find food, you can follow these tips to prevent ants from entering your home and thus leave them without food.

– A tip so that they do not find facilities in your house is to seal the cracks with putty.

– Spiders can’t stand the smell of mint, eucalyptus or citrus. You can aromatize your house with air fresheners that leave these odors. You can also do it yourself: add lemon juice, drops of eucalyptus or mint oil in a spray container and spray in those corners that are most conducive to installing. Another option is to purchase pots with these plants.

– Another smell that they do not tolerate is that of vinegar. Pour the liquid and mix it with water in another container that has a spray dispenser so you can spray it on all the areas where cobwebs have already appeared.

– To prevent spiders from settling in at home you can use lacquer. This compound is very effective both to kill them, since they stick, and to prevent them from appearing.