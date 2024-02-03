Prevent AfD successes in state elections with local alliances

Home page politics

From: Peter Sieben, Moritz Maier

The AfD could become the strongest force in three state elections in the east. Now regional alliances want to counteract this. And an SPD politician has a clear demand.

Erfurt/Dresden/Potsdam – Thuringia, Saxony and Brandenburg could soon turn blue. In the state elections taking place in the fall, the AfD is heading for three election victories. There is resistance against the party in nationwide protests. One way to fight against the AfD is to show local people what an AfD victory means, say SPD politicians and an extremism researcher.

State elections in Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg: Tackling the AfD at the local level

Most recently, the Potsdam secret meeting caused outrage and widespread protest with its announced expulsion plans. “The revelations have shaken up a lot of people in Germany,” said SPD member of the Bundestag Isabel Cademartori IPPEN.MEDIA. “Across Germany, both small and large cities are breaking demonstration records. This strong reaction from civil society is gratifying and necessary to counter the right-wing narrative that they are the “voice of the people.” In fact, support for the AfD in surveys at the federal level is currently somewhat weakened. In the three countries with elections this year, the party is still firmly in the saddle and is in first place in each of them.

Cademartori also says: “The AfD has a stable core of supporters. This is shown by the extremely close election result of the Thuringian district election amid the wave of protests.”

The centrist parties have been trying to fight the AfD politically for years. So far with moderate success. For Kathrin Michel, chairwoman of the Saxon SPD, the demonstrations against right-wing extremism organized across Germany are the best example of how the AfD can be successfully stopped in the future. She believes that protests in smaller towns in particular are the right approach. “If I meet three people from my company at the demo, I know I can rely on them when it comes to our democracy,” says Michel, who is not concerned with party affiliation. “People need to empower and encourage each other at the local level; in voluntary work, in the gymnastics club or in the company.”

Saxon SPD chairman Homann: “The fight against the right is not decided in Berlin-Mitte”

The politician advocates demystifying the content of the AfD in local circles – and discussing actual solutions. This doesn't have to be part of a political event, because that scares many people away, says Michel. Instead, politicians must also enter into discussions outside of politics. “People then talk about their problems and worries on their own initiative. There’s politics involved in conversations like this, even though it doesn’t say politics at all.”

Kathrin Michel and Henning Homann are the chairmen of the Saxon SPD. They are convinced that the fight against the AfD can only succeed at a local level. © SPD Saxony/ Stefan Kraft/ Canva

Michel's co-chair Henning Homann (SPD) also knows the importance of local political commitment. He believes it is dangerous that even local elections are increasingly being exploited as votes on the traffic light coalition. Despite the relevance of the federal level, one must concentrate on the local problems. “It must be clear: the fight against the right is not decided in Berlin-Mitte, but here locally.”

For this you need the right words, especially locally, says the SPD politician and former mayor of Mannheim, Peter Kurz. So you have to know how to refute widespread arguments. Like this: The AfD is a democratically elected party. “This is an intentional or massively ignorant equating of “democratic” and “democrat