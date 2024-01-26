DThe presidents of the 14 chambers of commerce and industry in the five eastern German states have called on Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) in an open letter to correct the political style of the traffic light government in order to prevent a shift to the right in East Germany. “Mr Chancellor, the best remedy against right-wing populism is fact-oriented and coordinated political work. Stand up for your responsibility!”, demand the chamber presidents of the Heringsdorfer Kreis in the letter dated January 24th, which is available to the FAZ.

“If nothing fundamentally changes in your actions and demeanor, we fear that one East German federal state after the next will degenerate into a place of desire for right-wing extremists and an economic transit country,” write the presidents of the chambers from Chemnitz, Cottbus, Dresden, Erfurt, Halle. Dessau, Leipzig, Magdeburg, Neubrandenburg, East Brandenburg, Gera, Potsdam, Rostock, Schwerin and southern Thuringia, which represent the interests of a total of almost 700,000 companies. There are state elections in Brandenburg, Saxony and Thuringia in September, in which, according to surveys, the right-wing populist AfD could celebrate three electoral successes.

No progress at the technical level

“With its election program, the AfD is poison for the business location,” says Dieter Bauhaus, President of the Erfurt Chamber of Industry and Commerce, which initiated the letter to the Chancellor. The open letter primarily criticizes the traffic light's political style. “We are not making any progress at the technical level,” says Bauhaus about the decision to contact the Chancellery directly. “We have to address this at the top in the hope that there will be more pressure to act than before.”

Specifically, the chambers from the eastern German states are calling on the Chancellor to return to “actively integrating various interests into the political process”. Instead, a culture of “decision-making without involvement” has spread in the traffic light coalition. The chamber presidents also criticize a “blatant difference between words and deeds” from the federal government.







“The budget scandal in the federal government at the end of last year made this abundantly clear and caused significant eruptions in the economy and society,” the three-page letter continues. The “desolate image of the federal government in public” and the “heated mood throughout the country” are home-made and, with a view to the upcoming elections in three eastern German states, “grist for the mill of extreme forces”.

Raising awareness in companies is important

The political scientist Hans Vorländer from the Technical University of Dresden only partially shares the assessment of the 14 chamber presidents. “The fact that the Federal Chancellor is responsible for the rise of right-wing extremist parties is of course a gross simplification of the causalities,” says the director of the Mercator Forum Migration and Democracy, founded in 2017, and the Center for Constitutional and Democracy Research at the TU Dresden.

“Of course there is a history,” says Vorländer, who held the chair for political theory and history of ideas at TU Dresden from 1993 to 2020, about the rise of the AfD. “The lack of trust in the traffic light coalition is perhaps on top, but this dissatisfaction does not only contribute to the AfD's account,” says the chairman of the Advisory Council for Integration and Migration, referring to his own analyzes of voter flows from recent years.

Vorländer emphasizes that business criticism of the traffic lights is legitimate. In view of the possible consequences of an AfD election success for the business location, raising awareness in companies is important. “This has been neglected a bit in recent years, to put it cautiously.” There are worrying political tendencies in East Germany, especially among medium-sized businesses. IHK President Dieter Bauhaus wants to further draw attention to the risks to the East German economy before the upcoming state elections.