After six podium finishes in a row, biathlete Franziska Preuß only started the new year in 28th place. In the World Cup sprint in Oberhof she had to accept her worst result of the season in adverse conditions. Because of her big lead, she remains the leader in the overall World Cup. The Frenchwoman Paula Botet won the sprint, Preuß was 2:00.2 minutes behind after three penalties. The best German in constant rain and sometimes strong winds on the Rennsteig was Julia Tannheimer from Ulm, just 19 years old, with one shooting error. Directly behind, Selina Grotian, 20, from Garmisch-Partenkirchen came in tenth over 7.5 kilometers.