Saving for an expensive car alone will not get you there. The real costs only come with the purchase. The more expensive the car, the more expensive the maintenance and usually also the fuel costs. For this unemployed man, the expensive gift from his girlfriend probably came at the wrong time. Cristiano, a 37-year-old man from Portugal, was gifted a Rolls-Royce Dawn with a rather inefficient V12.

The father-of-five used to have a well-paid job at Manchester United football club, but last month the athlete and the club decided it was time for a different challenge. He was allowed to do a short job in Qatar in between, but that job also ended early. Presumably the stove was a degree lower in the Ronaldo house this Christmas.

A car with high monthly payments at the wrong time

In the Netherlands, the Rolls-Royce Dawn would cost more than 460,000 euros. The V12 engine has two turbos and delivers a hefty 570 hp, while the car weighs almost 2,500 kilos. A very undesirable combination with the current fuel prices. Insurance isn’t cheap either. All in all, not a practical choice if you have no income.

Below you can see how the man receives his new car. Fortunately, the influencer careers of both the unemployed man and his girlfriend seem to be taking off reasonably well. Who knows, they can still earn something from that to still have a nice New Year’s Eve. We’ll keep our fingers crossed for them.