Ford, like the rest of the world, is still having trouble delivering cars. To keep customers happy and reduce waiting times, they have now come up with something in the US. Ford gives American customers money to cancel or modify their order. For this, the future Ford drivers receive a discount of $ 2,500, which is about 2,200 euros.

CarsDirect reports that Ford is sending a message to its dealers. It states that customers who have ordered a new Ford Bronco will ‘get an extra reward to cancel their order’ if they then choose another new Ford. Customers qualifying for this discount can choose from the Ford Escape, Bronco Sport, Edge, Explorer, Expedition, Ranger and F-150. The electric Mach-E does not participate.

Not canceling your order? Then Ford also gives money

Customers also get to choose a stock model with a $2,500 discount. And the customers who really want a new Ford Bronco? They have two options. Either they wait up to 900 days for the car to be delivered, or they change the order to a different version. Some versions (with fewer options) of the Ford Bronco can be delivered faster.

And what if you, as an American customer, are now done with it? It is quite understandable that you do not want a stripped-down version, but that you also do not want to wait three years for your new car. In that case you can cancel the order completely free of charge from Ford. The second-hand market seems to be cooling down a bit, so maybe you can wait for a nice second-hand car somewhere.

The Ford Bronco in the Netherlands

At the end of this year, the Ford Bronco should also come to the Netherlands. A spokesman for Ford tells TopGear that they have not yet received any signals from America that the plans have changed. The order books are not yet open here, so Dutch customers are not yet receiving money from Ford to cancel the order and go for a Puma.