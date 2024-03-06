We really don't want to tell criminals how to do their job, but this does feel like a lot of effort for relatively little return. And if you really want to steal doors, why specifically steal those from an Opel Karl? Last weekend, thieves made off with the doors and hood of this Karl. It would almost be easier to lift the entire car.

On the night of Saturday 2 to Sunday 3 March, criminals stole the hood and two doors on the driver's side in Zoetermeer. Well, the Karl wasn't parked among the Ferraris and Porsches, but you would say that there are more valuable things to be had in a parking lot. Audi airbags, for example, or laptops.

The reason for the theft?

'There are wires in the car doors of the Opel Karl, because of the electric windows. Maybe they are worth something, but the hood is of no use at all. Someone probably needed it for another car, there's no other way. If you have a car for which the parts are no longer available, but the neighbor still has them, people sometimes just pick them off,” says a dealer. Edition NL.

A spokesperson for the National Vehicle Crime Intelligence and Expertise Center (LIV) previously said NH News that these types of thefts often take place to order: 'They need the parts to repair or repair a damaged car. But they are often too expensive in their own country, which causes them to go on a plundering spree.' The crooks leave with a shopping list.

Or is this the real reason?

Besides copper theft or repair, we can think of a nice reason. You used to have the Opel Agila Njoy. This car was orange, but had silver bumpers, hood and tailgate. So if you suddenly see an Opel Karl with Agila ambitions driving, you know that it is not pure coffee. In any case, the police request that you contact us if you know more.