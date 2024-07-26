While many fondly remember the anime of sailor Moon From the 90s, Naoko Takeuchi’s work received a new adaptation in 2014 under the name Sailor Moon Crystal. This production had three seasons, followed by a couple of movies. In this way, The last film of this work will finally arrive on Netflix in the futureand today a trailer of this conclusion has been shared.

Originally, the films of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon were in charge of adapting the events of the manga that were going to be part of the fourth and fifth season of the anime. Now, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos marks the end of this adventure. While the film originally arrived in Japan in June 2023, International audiences will have the opportunity to enjoy this conclusion on Netflix on August 22.

On this occasion, Sailor Moon must face the organization known as Shadow Galacticawhich seeks to destroy everything and rule the universe, eliminating its friends one by one. In this way, Usagi Tsukino will have to face these villains in a series of confrontations that will put everything she knows to the test.

Remember, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos will arrive on Netflix on August 22, 2024and marks the end, at least for now, of this story. In related topics, this is what Sailor Moon would look like if it had been created by Disney. Likewise, Sailor Moon has its own channel on Pluto TV.

Author’s Note:

It’s good to see one of Japan’s most successful films of last year finally available to the general public. The anime Sailor Moon Crystal and his films are a great adaptation of the original work, and having the ending of this story available is something that will surely raise the popularity of this work.

Via: Netflix