From: Bjarne Kommnick

The network scoffs at cucumber prices in supermarkets. A video shows how much customers currently have to pay – and causes great horror.

Update March 14, 2023: Customers shocked: Why are cucumbers suddenly so extremely expensive? The reasons are varied.

First report: Hamburg – Inflation has screwed up prices in recent months. Especially in Supermarket this is clearly noticeable for most customers. Although the inflation rate fell slightly again shortly before the turn of the year for the first time in months, the next boost is now following. As a result, most companies continue to feel compelled to raise their prices. With the cucumber prices at Edeka, this causes a lot of ridicule on the net.

“Thought I’m not looking properly”: Edeka customer rages about cucumber prices

A video is circulating on TikTok showing a customer in a Hamburger Edeka approaching the cucumbers in the vegetable department. Then she films the price: 3.29 euros per cucumber. She writes: “I thought I wasn’t looking properly today”. She also writes in her post: “It can only be a joke, I suddenly didn’t need a cucumber anymore”. Only a few days ago circulated Pictures of cucumbers costing 1.89 euros, which have already received a lot of criticism from consumers online.

At 3.29 euros, the Edeka in Hamburg goes one better. According to supermarktcheck.de, Edeka currently offers the most expensive cucumbers in Germany, some branches would charge up to 3.49 euros per piece, and the chain is also in second place with a cucumber price of 2.49 euros. But even at Netto and Lidl, the cucumbers are still comparatively expensive at EUR 1.99 each.

“Pretty expensive for water with a bowl”: Netz scoffs at cucumber prices in supermarkets

The network scoffs at the current cucumber prices. Under the Edeka customer’s video, a user writes: “Pretty expensive for water with a green bowl”. Another user also comments: “I thought 1.99 euros would be sick”. One user quips, “If you can get cucumber salad anywhere, you know people are wealthy.”

Another user also wrote ironically: “Soon we will have to win the lottery to be able to afford a cucumber”. When asked, Edeka itself did not respond to the “incredibly high” cucumber prices, as one user put it.