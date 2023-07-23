A viral video of a pretty laborer that leaves the corn of the plot to teach how to dance the deer dance It has driven Internet users crazy for revealing the great artistic talent it possesses.

Through TikTok and Instagram, the ‘@iselacervantes87’ account has caused a stir until it became viral due to the dance steps it performs, which is why it has more than half a million followers.

Is about Isela Cervantes, a young Mexican woman who, by letting herself be seen leaving the corn on the plot to dance in the Sinaloa style, has captured the attention of thousands of users on the digital platform owned by the Chinese company ByteDance.

In recent days, the user ‘@iselacervantes87’, who has been seen in different settings, from planting to public squares, performs choreographies in which her great artistic talent stands out.

Being a dancer entails great discipline since they must respect a routine and be organized, as well as having great creativity when it comes to choreography.

Although Isela has stood out for each of her dances for even covering her face when being in plots, given the high temperatures but without losing the rhythm of the songs, revealing the great love she has for art.

One of the videos that has most impacted the Sinaloan Girl, It is where you can see perform the dance of the deer, which It is a mystical dance recognized among indigenous peoples of northern Mexico.

Thus, when the young woman performed the deer dance, it generated thousands of interactions from Internet users as they highlighted the vocation that she has in expressing each of the movements with expressive language.

