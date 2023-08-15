We always thought that drive-in houses had the garage on the ground floor, but we learned something today. In the US state of Indiana, a driver of a Toyota Corolla parked his car on the first floor of a house. He launched the car into the air through a ditch. It took firefighters three hours to remove the car and prop up the house.

The police told The Washington Post that the driver deliberately drove his car into the house. It is not known whether he also aimed at the first floor. The motive of the perpetrator, who was transported to the hospital with some injuries, is also still unclear. He still has some charges hanging over his head. Fortunately, the occupant of the house was downstairs at the time of the crash.

The fire department posted the photos on Facebook. A prankster responds that the wallpaper on the first floor is the real crime. Someone else jokes (because of the treadmill in the photos) that that’s why he doesn’t exercise: much too dangerous. If you really feel the need to jump by car, we advise you to do a lap on the Nürburgring.