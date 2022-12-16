Peru’s Supreme Court has extended the detention of deposed Peruvian President Pedro Castillo by 18 months. That reports AP news agency Friday.

The judge did not say whether he finds Castillo guilty of rebellion, but he considers the flight risk too great if the former president is released. Castillo himself denies all allegations and wants to seek asylum in Mexico. The judge’s decision comes a day after the government declared a state of emergency.

Since the impeachment of the president last week, the South American country has been battling fierce demonstrations. Castillo supporters call for his release and demand elections. The protests have already led to at least 14 deaths and at least 40 people have been hospitalized.

Under pressure from the protests, Castillo’s successor, Dina Boluarte, proposed on Monday that the elections be brought forward two years to April 2024.