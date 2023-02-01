Pretends on TikTok to have three tumors and collects 37 thousand dollars in donations: 19-year-old arrested

He pretended to have cancer on social media and collected tens of thousands of dollars in donations. It’s the story of Madison Marie Russo, a 19-year-old from Iowa arrested on fraud charges. According to the US police, she pretended to be an oncological patient, suffering from three tumors, going so far as to stage chemotherapy in the videos she posted on TikTok and other social networks.

Thanks to the staging, he would have received a good 37 thousand dollars through the GoFundme platform from 439 different donors. Among these, in addition to private citizens, there are also colleges, companies and cancer foundations (Gofundme has promised to reimburse the entire sum).

At his home in Bettendorf, the police have drips, wigs and even other people’s prescriptions, which they used to make the videos. The authorities had been alerted by some doctors who had noticed “dangerous” anomalies in the way he used the tools in the videos.

After checking that her name was missing from hospital records, she was arrested last week by Eldridge police, according to local broadcaster KWQC. The girl was released after posting $10,000 bail, but is due to appear in court on March 2.

In her videos she claimed to be suffering from three different tumors, one in the pancreas, one “the size of a football” on her back and acute lymphoblastic leukemia, while on her profiles she also used photos of real cancer patients pretending to be her own.

Last October, in an interview with the local North Sott Press, she claimed that doctors had given her an 11 percent chance of surviving after the diagnosis she received in February 2022 and that she had passed 15 chemotherapy sessions up to that point and 90 of radiotherapy.

According to the police, however, the 19-year-old was able to attend school with good grades, get an internship at John Deere and maintain a very active social life in the same period.