An Arab employee pretended to die to escape from the clutches of a number of Asians who beat him, in an apartment used as a center for massage services, after he disagreed over the price with the masseuse and his willingness to leave, according to the investigations of the Dubai Public Prosecution, which indicated that the victim was robbed during the assault. She referred one defendant to the criminal court for alleged robbery under duress.

The victim said that he went to that apartment on the advice of his friends, and when he arrived, the accused met him and offered him a number of girls. Only 200 dirhams.

He added that he left the room intending to leave, but he was surprised by a large number of people, ranging from 6 to eight Asians, who beat him, kicking and punching, and stealing from him a gold chain and an iPhone worth 4,300 dirhams, but he managed to escape and leave the building, but he was met by five others who continued to assault him, so he pretended With death, what prompted them to leave him and flee.

He pointed out that he went to his residence and told his friends, so one of them went to that apartment, called him to return, and informed the police that seized the accused and found in his possession the victim’s chain, and found his wallet with a lesser amount than the one in it.





