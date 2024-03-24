A impostor is a person who pretends to be someone he is not voluntarilythere is an emotional discomfort associated with the feeling of not deserving the position held at work or any other status, there is no history or clinical diagnosis manual, but under this term a set of symptoms are grouped that can cause a emotional discomfort.

The symptoms of people who pretend and feel like an imposter are evident; they are always people with a lack of confidence in the skills that have led to their success, insecurity in the work, social, and academic area, and in their social relationships they are unstable. ; high expectations of failure, a reduction in associated achievement motivation and lack of self-confidence, anxiety, sadness and hopelessness. They constantly doubt their achievements, feel that they do not deserve a greater achievement, and even struggle with a feeling of guilt or anxiety.

Many times these types of problems are the result of irrational beliefs from childhood, due to cultural, family and doctrinal formation. It is real and fundamental that the person can share his feelings, practice being more compassionate with himself and others, recognize his strengths and accept that perfection is not possible; Likewise change the perspective of life.

Nowadays there are people who, like an actor, pretend to be someone else in front of an audience that pretends to be someone else. This is the version of happiness of an imposter who has specialized in this syndrome; since it makes integral growth and development impossible. It is evident that sincerity and affinity cannot be faked; those who know and know people recognize respect, esteem and honor. “The wicked pretend to get out of trouble, but the honest think before acting.” Proverbs 21:29 NLT.

“The bad guy becomes bad when he pretends to be good”

Publius Sirius

Virtues and vices (11). The queen of vices

Spring and illusion

Sunday, March 24, 2024. Palm Sunday. Cycle B

Will artificial intelligence develop consciousness or not?

#Pretend