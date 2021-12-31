São Paulo, 31 – The government opened public consultations on the Technical Regulation on the Identity and Quality of ham and ham. Interested parties have 60 days to submit suggestions, informs the Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the ministry, ham is the meat product, obtained from cuts or cuts of the muscle mass of the pigs’ anterior or posterior members, transformed into mass, seasoned, with the addition of ingredients and submitted to a specific thermal process. In manufacturing, the grinding of raw meat materials is allowed. Mandatory ingredients are: pork shank or pork shoulder meat, salt and nitrite, sodium nitrate, potassium nitrate, alone or in combination, in the form of brine.

The definition of ham is a meat product, obtained from the meat of one or more animal species, with or without the addition of giblets and edible animal parts, transformed into mass, seasoned, with the addition of ingredients and submitted to a specific thermal process. Ham must be cooked or sterilized. The obligatory ingredients are: meat from different species of butcher’s animals (such as beef) and salt. The names Snack or Meat Loaf can be used additionally.

According to the ministry, the technically substantiated suggestions should be sent to the Regulatory Act Monitoring System (Sisman), of the Agricultural Defense Secretariat. To access Sisman, the user must have a prior registration in the Access Request System – Requests, through the electronic portal.

