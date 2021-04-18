María Dueñas, Maxim Huerta, Carmen Posadas, Miguel Ángel Hernández and Víctor del Arbol have participated in this initiative on the occasion of Book Day THE TRUTH MURCIA. Sunday 18 April 2021, 10:54



María Dueñas, Maxim Huerta, Carmen Posadas, Miguel Ángel Hernández and Víctor del Árbol have recorded videos in support of Diego Marín’s bookstores on the occasion of Book Day, which is celebrated on April 23. That same day, the Murcian writer Jerónimo Tristante will sign copies at the headquarters of Diego Marín’s bookstores of his latest work, ‘Víctor Ros and overseas secrets’.

Dueñas recalls in the video his time as a teacher at the University of Murcia and how close Diego Marín was always to the needs of students and teachers. Miguel Ángel Hernández points out how easy it is to travel with books at times like now, while Víctor del Árbol considers it essential to protect bookstores “in which the bookseller treats us with respect and always advises us with the affection and knowledge that have”.