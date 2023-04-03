Leader in the emergency air logistics market, with 20 years of expertise, Prestex has just announced the start of its operations also for the market of inputs that require authorization from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), such as medicines, pharmaceutical products and hygiene products, cosmetics, perfumes and household cleaners. With the new operating sector, Prestex expects to grow 40% in 2023.

Since 2020, Prestex has invested around BRL 1.8 million in structure, technology and employee training so that it could obtain Anvisa’s license and thus enter the pharmaceutical air logistics market. According to surveys by the IQVIA consultancy, the growth of the Brazilian pharmaceutical market should reach around 10% this year. Sindusfarma’s publication Profile of the Pharmaceutical Industry 2022 points out that, in 2021, the drug market moved BRL 88.28 billion. There was growth of 14.21% in reais, compared to the previous year, representing approximately 2% of the world market, being the eighth in revenue in the ranking of the 20 largest economies. In Latin America it is the main market, ahead of Mexico, Colombia and Argentina.

“Air emergency logistics is strategic for efficiently transporting inputs for the pharmaceutical, chemical and food industries,” said Marcelo Zeferino, commercial director at Prestex. “These sectors work with many thermosensitive materials, with the need for specific storage and transport to guarantee the health of the population.”

In the executive’s view, Prestex, which is part of the Brazilian Association of Logistics (Abralog), will contribute a lot to the sector, adding its experience in emergency air transport, with high performance and innovation. With two decades of experience in emergency aviation specializing in B2B logistics, the company has a 99.3% SLA (Service Level Agreement) approval. “We are in compliance with Anvisa’s Collegiate Board Resolution 430, we have a pharmacist, thermally qualified vehicles, meeting the standard temperature of 15º C to 25º C and temperature control is carried out throughout the transport”, said Zeferino.

The director reveals that Prestex has prepared itself to receive certification from Anvisa and, thus, serve customers individually with the best solution for each one. “We have already worked in this way with the transformation industry and now all our expertise will be applied in the pharmaceutical, pharmaceutical chemical and pharmaceutical food market”, he said.

COVID-19 – The pandemic period was decisive for Prestex’s growth and rapprochement with the pharmaceutical segment. The company, which already operated in emergency air transport, gained even more prominence in the sector, according to Zeferino, by efficiently and quickly transporting supplies such as respirators and alcohol gel, among others. “Since then, we have invested in the structure and technical qualification of the team to take leave from Anvisa”, he said.