Former governor of São Paulo also has a meeting with Bruno Araújo and leaders of the benches in the Chamber this Monday

Pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by the PSDB, João Doria informed that he will make a statement this Monday (May 23, 2022), at 12 pm, in São Paulo. Party leaders want the ex-governor’s name removed from the race for the Planalto, so that the acronym composes a single candidacy of the so-called 3rd way.

Doria won the toucans contests held last year. The PSDB, however, is negotiating with the MDB and Cidadania the launch of a single candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic.

The former governor sent a letter to the president of the PSDB, Bruno Araújo, asking for respect for the decision of the primaries. In the document, Doria said that polls for voting intentions cannot be “unique guide” to define the fate of the party in the elections.

Search PowerDate held from May 8 to 10, 2022, shows that Doria is the pre-candidate most rejected by voters: 60% of the population says they would not vote for the former governor at all. He has 4% of voting intentions in the 1st round.

As found out the Power 360, the judicialization of the former governor’s candidacy for the Planalto is off the radar, for now. On Monday (May 23, 2022), Doria has an appointment with the party president, Bruno Araújoand the leaders of the benches in the Chamber, Adolfo Vianaand in the Senate, Izalci Lucas.

At the meeting, Doria’s team must present the following arguments: