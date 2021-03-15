In the midst of a health chaos, the government of Jair Bolsonaro announced on Monday the purchase of 100 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which must be delivered until September, in the plan to accelerate immunization against the coronavirus that has already left almost 280,000 dead in the country.

The Minister of Health, Eduardo Pazuello, also advanced the acquisition for the second semester of 38 million doses of Janssen vaccine, single-dose, from the American pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson.

With the purchase announced this Monday, Brazil has ordered some 562 million doses of vaccines that must be delivered until the end of the year, the minister said, a number that contrasts with the slow start of the campaign since mid-January, with interruptions in some states due to delays in deliveries.

Until now, 9.8 million of the 212 million Brazilians received the first dose of some of the two vaccines that arrived in the country, the Chinese CoronaVac and the Swedish-British AstraZeneca, and 3.6 million received the second dose.

The Brazilian Minister of Health, General Eduardo Pazuello, announced the purchase of vaccines. Photo EFE / Joédson Alves.

Pazuello participated in the press conference after a weekend plagued by rumors about his imminent departure from the ministry, as a fuse for the chaotic management of the pandemic by the government of Jair Bolsonaro.

The minister, the third in office since the health crisis began a year ago, admitted that the far-right president was looking for a replacement, to “reorganize” that portfolio.

“The president is trying to reorganize the ministry. As long as that is not defined, life goes on normally (…) we are working focused on our mission,” declared Pazuello, a 58-year-old general in the Army.

The second wave of the pandemic is booming in Brazil with more than 1,800 deaths per day on a weekly average. At the beginning of the year the average was 703 deaths per day.

Source AFP

