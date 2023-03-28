Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday that he will temporarily halt the controversial judicial reform bill. The idea is to try to reach a consensus with the opposition, in the face of generalized social unrest, which has provoked the biggest protests in the country’s history, in addition to strikes of various categories.

“Out of national responsibility, I have decided to suspend the second and third readings of the law (on the election of judges) in this session of the Knesset (Israeli Parliament) to allow time to try to reach a broad agreement, in preparation for legislation during the next parliamentary session.” , said Netanyahu, in a message broadcast on television, without completely abandoning the project, which he hopes will go ahead in the coming months.

The Israeli Parliament will be in recess for the entire month of April, due to Pesach (“Jewish Passover”), and the government has given itself a deadline until the summer recess (in the northern hemisphere), in July, to make the necessary adjustments to the reform, seen by the opposition and by broad sectors of society as a threat to democracy, for undermining the independence of the Judiciary.

The prime minister met throughout this Monday with his coalition partners in the government, with whom he agreed to postpone the approval of the laws that make up the judicial reform until after the recess. The postponement includes the bill on the election of judges (which gives the government almost complete control over the selection committee), which was scheduled for approval later this week.

For the first time in three months, Netanyahu said he was willing to negotiate with the opposition, without imposing the government’s plan on parliament. “We insist on the need to make the necessary corrections in the judicial system and we will give the opportunity to reach a broad consensus”, said the prime minister, defendant in three trials on charges of corruption.

On Sunday night (26), Netanyahu dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant after he publicly spoke out in favor of suspending the reform in the face of social unrest in the country. Thousands of reservists refuse to serve, which he said posed a “real and imminent danger to Israel’s security”.

The backlash was a record 650,000 Israelis took to the country’s streets on Sunday night, especially in Tel Aviv, in impromptu protests that were quickly called for on social media. On the second, a general strike was called by the General Workers’ Union, the main one in Israel, with the adhesion of universities, banks, the national electric company, chains of restaurants, city halls and hospitals.

In addition, groups opposed to the reform have already announced that they were not satisfied with the postponement of the process and will continue with the protests until the reform is canceled and a new proposal in agreement with the opposition is presented.