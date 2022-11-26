AFriday marked the second anniversary of Diego Armando Maradona’s death and, of course, the date was also a hot topic for the Argentine national team. “It’s a sad day for all Argentines,” said coach Lionel Scaloni. Maradona may be dead, but his legacy is ever-present, especially these days when Argentina are already on the verge of being eliminated from this World Cup.

In the first round, that never happened with Maradona. A defeat this Saturday against Mexico (8 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the soccer World Cup, on ARD and on MagentaTV) and the Selección would have been eliminated in the group phase. For the first time since 2002.

The 2-1 draw against Saudi Arabia created a pressure situation, and not just from a mathematical point of view. It’s the weight of history that this team is feeling, like all the other generations that set out after Maradona to bring the Copa, the world championship title, to Argentina. The Albiceleste last won in Mexico in 1986.

Scaloni shows understanding

With Maradona as captain and all-determining figure. The resulting claim in the country, the obligation to emulate the successful world champion teams of 1978 and 1986, often paralyzed the successors. Striker Lautaro Martinez admitted there was a sense of nervousness. Especially among the young players who are playing their first major tournament alongside Lionel Messi and Angel di Maria.







Scaloni showed understanding for this. “It’s normal to have that typical stomach ache when you put on the Argentina jersey for the first time at a World Cup. It’s different from other nations and we know it,” he said.

Scaloni himself presented himself as calm personified, saying he was thinking about personnel changes but not the way of playing. The dominant style with a lot of ball possession should be retained. The fact that the streak of 36 games without defeat against Saudi Arabia did not throw him off track.

“It was clear that this was going to happen. Unfortunately, that’s what happened to us at the World Cup, but luckily in the first game,” he said. He compared the defeat to a careless boxer. “We conceded a hit out of nowhere, but now it’s time to get up.” Argentina’s hopes, as so often, rest on Messi.

The captain was able to train without pain. Before the game against Saudi Arabia he had to sit out at times. “More than ever we need him and everyone around him,” said Scaloni. Argentina sees itself as a strong unit. Also for Maradona. “We want to make him happy when he watches us from the sky,” said Scaloni.