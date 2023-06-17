Of Roger Corcella

An increasing number of Italians who want to take advantage of digital health care are still lacking for an adequate understanding. Doctors: valid means but self-diagnosis is a risk

Self-care and self-management using apps and wearable devices: the number of Italians who are determined to take advantage of digital health is growing, using the web to identify products and services that can encourage them to behave virtuously or help them manage an illness. The research shows it

Digital care. Convergences of innovation in care design

the think tank of the Design Department of the Milan Polytechnic, which will be illustrated during the event (Cura Digitale: convergences of innovation in the design of care) organized on 28 June (4.15pm -7pm), at the Research Center Gianfranco Ferr (Via Tortona 37, Building 3, Milan). Admission is free, upon registration at this Eventbrite link.

The most popular apps are those (free to download) related to the control of pressure, saturation and blood sugar or on the measurement of sleep or on how to improve its quality. Furthermore, on average, there is a lot of interest in understanding how to obtain an integrated system of apps and wearable devices, verifying compatibility between different brands. In the face of all this enthusiasm, for, the research underlines that in general there is still a lack of real awarenessespecially with respect to sharing data about one’s own health.

Three big themes As the professor explains Anne Barbarascientific director with Venere Ferraro of the DTank, the research aims to show strategic issues from the point of view of policies, technologies, stakeholders and also the paradigm shifts that have taken place in the field of digital care. To do that, we have analyzed a lot of scientific literature on the relationship between digital and health. We have consulted more than 650 international articles, validated and endorsed by a scientific community. We then went to look at the patent worldbecause a patent anticipates what is about to happen, and we have examined 168 of them. Furthermore – continues the professor – with the help of a statistical analysis centre, we have collected data on 4,000 web searches – carried out between 2019 and 2022 – which allowed us to build a framework on how digital care is perceived by ordinary people. Finally we have probed the opinion of experts in the field of care and health, through an online questionnaire on a sample of respondents. The analysis led to identify three macro-themes: Distributed Care; Self-Care and Health Booster Technologies. Each of these themes launches relevant design challenges to outline shared trajectories towards fair, accessible and inclusive digital care, explains the research. See also Galápagos acquires CellPoint and AboundBio for Car-T care

Distributed Care The first paradigm shift identified concerns the decentralization and capillary distribution on the territory of the places of care, which can be physical, virtual and/or hybrid: less hospital and more proximity care. For this purpose, from the study of scientific articles emerged how the role of the community becomes fundamental for the mediation of care, the reduction of the digital divide on the territory and the promotion of equity in access to services and tools. The increase in the use of mobile technology (such as apps and devices) should then promote conscious behaviorsencourage self-monitoring and consolidate the doctor-patient relationship.

A patient who has become increasingly digitally impatient, as the research of the DTank defines it. In reality, thanks to the Covid emergency, we all have become digital im-patients. Technologies have revealed a face of healthcare never seen before: leaner, more immediate, more effective. And you don’t want to go back. Digital is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Across all platforms, it happens that people as soon as they have a symptom look online to self-diagnose (with all the risks involved,

) or to make an appointment immediately. Taking charge immediately another of the conditions that digital is offering, as well as removing a substantial part of the typical anxiety of the medical waiting room, explains Anna Barbara. Even if digital has created other anxieties. See also Angelica, mother after a rare tumor. The Pavia doctors who devised the treatments: «First in the world»

Care of the St The pandemic has accelerated the push towards digital healing. As evidenced by research, both have increased the use of online services for the cure, either interactions with health technology and willingness to share data. This sharing, among other things, is perceived by people as a transaction to obtain the desired services in return. As for apps, those for health monitoring take the lion’s share, with 37,000 average monthly searches (August 2010 – August 2022). People track and trace themselves for both monitor specific problemsis to achieve healthier and more balanced lifestyles. In particular sleep apps they are very popular, almost double those relating, for example, to diabetes.

Health enhancers Care and health have an impact on daily behavior and technologies act as enhancers of both one’s own health and relationships with others, from family members to medical-health personnel. There are two keywords indicated in the Politecnico research:

mobile health

(mHealth, i.e. the use of mobile devices or for monitoring in medicine and health) e

internet of medical things

(IoMT, i.e. all medical devices connected to a facility or healthcare provider via the Internet). The reflection that arose in this regard was twofold. Indeed, while mHealth and IoT will transform disease-focused services into people-focused services, promoting on-demand careon the other hand, mHealth brings with it completely new problems and challenges, related to validation and effective therapeutic quality and efficacy on a large scale; but also to the digital divide and related health inequalities. See also WHO, 'virus evolution remains unpredictable, improve surveillance'

Doctors: Valid tools but self-diagnosis is a danger Through a online questionnaireCare industry experts were asked about the strategically important issues in Digital Care. 65% of those concerned firmly believe that the treatment (at least the preventive one) will move from the hospital to alternative places. 53% consider the home as the next place of care. The use of apps to reach decentralized patients and to consolidate the doctor-patient relationship considered relevant and useful for over 70% of the interviewees. Apps and wearable devices are considered very useful tools, both for pursuing and implementing conscious behaviors, and for monitoring a specific pathology. Although the theme is considered fundamental, still 70% of the sample considers self-monitoring and self-diagnosis a health risk. Constant monitoring of data can also increase levels of anxiety about one’s health.