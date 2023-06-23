The Titan imploded so fast that the five occupants probably did not notice it. The human brain can’t keep up with such a massive blow, scientists think. What remains are some loose debris from the experimental submarine. The chance that human remains will be found is not great. Experts question the experimental choices for the material. ‘We wonder why’
