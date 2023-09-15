Home page politics

From: Kathrin Reikowski

Chancellor Olaf Scholz talks to Vitali Klitschko, Mayor of Kiev, at an event. © Christoph Soeder/dpa

Is Germany sending Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine or not? Chancellor Scholz is keeping a low profile – despite pressure from the traffic light coalition.

Berlin – Ukraine has been soliciting German support for its defense against Russia in the form of Taurus cruise missiles for weeks. The Klitschko brothers also made this wish clear at an event. “There are an enormous number of people on the front line, many soldiers that we are losing. And only with superior weapons – such as Taurus missiles – and their use can we hit Russian command points from a distance and of course protect our men,” said Wladimir Klitschko, the brother of the mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, at the summer festival Picture-Newspaper.

Taurus deliveries to Ukraine: Pressure on Chancellor Scholz is growing

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), who was also present, did not respond to the request – Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) had recently done the same thing in public appearances. On Thursday (September 14th), MPs from the traffic light coalition increased the pressure on Scholz to clear the way for the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles.

Observers assume that Taurus missiles could make a decisive difference in Ukraine – but due to their range and penetration, there are concerns: Would Germany intervene too heavily in the Ukraine war and become a belligerent? To what extent could and would Ukraine use this to attack targets inside Russia?

Taurus cruise missiles from Germany for Ukraine? A list of Olaf Scholz’s concerns

According to an analysis by the Mirror There are numerous open questions that make Scholz hesitant about delivering Taurus missiles in the Ukraine war:

Reconquest of Crimea : The “capability profile” of the Taurus cruise missile corresponds almost exactly to what Ukraine might need to retake Crimea. It is possible to use it to destroy military airports, ships and bridges. Vladimir Putin is sticking to Crimea – would Germany’s support in retaking Crimea be too strong an intervention from Russia’s perspective?

: The “capability profile” of the Taurus cruise missile corresponds almost exactly to what Ukraine might need to retake Crimea. It is possible to use it to destroy military airports, ships and bridges. Vladimir Putin is sticking to Crimea – would Germany’s support in retaking Crimea be too strong an intervention from Russia’s perspective? Control with German data: During their flight, Taurus cruise missiles use, among other things, geodata stored in the on-board computer. However, some of these are from the Bundeswehr and are therefore secret. Secret German data as an advantage for Ukraine?

During their flight, Taurus cruise missiles use, among other things, geodata stored in the on-board computer. However, some of these are from the Bundeswehr and are therefore secret. Secret German data as an advantage for Ukraine? German soldiers in Ukraine: Could Ukraine rely on support from German soldiers to control the weapons? Or is training Ukrainian military personnel enough? This is also still being examined, but training may be possible within a few weeks or months.

Could Ukraine rely on support from German soldiers to control the weapons? Or is training Ukrainian military personnel enough? This is also still being examined, but training may be possible within a few weeks or months. Reach to Russia: Are Ukraine’s promises not to attack Russian territory with Taurus cruise missiles enough for Germany? How far along are you with a possible software retrofit that could rule out this?

Traffic light debate about the delivery of the Taurus cruise missiles: Baerbock and Pistorius are not pushing Scholz

Meanwhile, different signals are coming from the traffic light coalition: On Thursday, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (FDP), Anton Hofreiter (Greens) and Andreas Schwarz (SPD) called for greater support for Ukraine in the ongoing counteroffensive. “In particular, Ukraine needs the Taurus cruise missile system, which is in the Bundeswehr’s inventory, in order to specifically weaken Russian war logistics,” they wrote in a joint letter addressed to Scholz and Pistorius.

At an appointment on Thursday, Pistorius was asked about the Taurus cruise missiles and reacted angrily – he could no longer hear the question and was “at the Chancellor’s side”. Annalena Baerbock also kept a low profile during her visit to Ukraine. When it came to the question of tank deliveries, Germany followed suit when allies decided to deliver them – this does not seem to be the case at the moment in the case of the Taurus cruise missiles. (cat)