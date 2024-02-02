February 2, 2024 22:42

Internal and external pressure has increased on Hungary to ratify Sweden's application to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that he is now facing pressure from abroad to agree to Sweden's joining the alliance and speed up the process.

Prominent American representatives confirmed that they want Hungary to immediately agree to Sweden joining the US-led alliance.

For their part, opposition representatives in Hungary pressed for an extraordinary session of parliament to be held on Monday to put Sweden's accession to the alliance on the agenda. But lawmakers from Orban's ruling Young Democrats (Fidesz) party said yesterday, Thursday, that they would “wait”, regarding the final vote, until Orban and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson meet.

Orban's spokesman did not respond to a question on Friday about the possible date of the meeting.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó said in a video clip broadcast by the government spokesman, today, Friday, that it would be “decent” for the Swedish Prime Minister to come to Budapest before Hungary ratifies Sweden’s application to join the alliance, just as Kristersson went to Ankara before the Turkish ratification.

“The ball is in your court, Prime Minister of Sweden,” Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovac said on the “X” social media platform.

Source: Agencies