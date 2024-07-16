CNN: Hamas leader under military pressure to make peace with Israel

The leader of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, Yahya Sinwar, is under increasing pressure from his military commanders to accept a ceasefire and make peace with Israel, CIA Director Bill Burns said at a closed conference, reports CNN citing a source who was present at the conference.

The source said Burns told the conference that Sinwar was “not concerned about his mortality” but was under pressure to blame for the horrific suffering in Gaza. US intelligence officials believe the Hamas leader is hiding in tunnels beneath his hometown of Khan Younis in Gaza and is a key decision maker for Hamas over whether to broker a deal.

The CIA director said both the Israeli government and Hamas must seize the moment, more than nine months into the war, to reach a ceasefire, the publication reported. “But the internal pressure Sinwar is now facing has increased in the last two weeks, including calls from his own senior commanders who are tired of the fighting,” the source said.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had “interesting information” regarding the fate of Hamas military wing leader Mohammed al-Deif. The head of the Israeli government did not disclose details, but emphasized that this information could facilitate a deal with Hamas.