DIsraeli society is unforgiving of failure when it comes to security. The phrase can be heard all over the country these days. And after the Hamas attack and the massacres of October 7th, he is targeting one person in particular: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has influenced the country's fortunes like no other in recent decades.

As long as the war against Hamas in Gaza lasts, it is clear to most people, Israel cannot afford a government crisis. So far, public protests have been correspondingly muted. On Saturday evening, a few thousand people in Tel Aviv and other cities took to the streets to demand Netanyahu's immediate replacement. This is a far cry from the momentum that the protests against the government's judicial reform had developed up to October 7th.

But everywhere people talk about the day after – after the war – and about the time 50 years ago, when Israel was last exposed to an attack largely unprepared in the Yom Kippur War. At that time, it took a few months until the pressure became so great that Prime Minister Golda Meir had to accept responsibility for the security failure and resign.

There are comparatively few surveys in wartime. But the figures that were collected suggest that Benny Gantz and his party would currently be clearly the strongest force in early elections. The former chief of general staff is considered brittle but reliable, and after the Hamas attack, he joined Netanyahu's war cabinet together with Gadi Eisenkot, who was also army chief for years.







Competition also from within your own party

Looking at these numbers, possible successors in Netanyahu's Likud have long been warming up. One of them is Economics Minister Nir Barkat. The public radio station Kan recently reported that Barkat told Likud supporters that the party needed change and that he would no longer support Netanyahu. According to media reports, the former mayor of Jerusalem and tech millionaire is said to have presented survey results to party colleagues according to which the Likud under his leadership could currently expect at least 25 seats in the Knesset, while with Netanyahu they would only get 18. The Likud currently has 32 of the 120 MPs.

Last week, Barkat publicly announced that he would not agree to the upcoming war budget if it did not contain significant financial aid for the suffering economy, but in the end he stayed away from the vote. His criticism of the government line was purely motivated by content, he emphasized; he would not join forces with anyone who had “unfair motives”.

Two other names mentioned are Likud MPs David Bitan and Danny Danon. Both should be involved in exploring, together and individually, the possibilities of a vote of no confidence in the Knesset. Bitan is said to have put out feelers towards Jair Lapid's opposition party. Danon, in turn, is said to have openly accused Netanyahu in a parliamentary group meeting last week of being too hesitant in the war against Hamas. Israel's former representative to the United Nations had already challenged Netanyahu for the party leadership in 2014 and received 30 percent of the vote back then.