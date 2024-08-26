The international community continues to put pressure on Venezuelan electoral authorities publish the full results of the last presidential elections.

But despite the insistence, Caracas remains silent after Brazil and Colombia insisted on the release of the data that gave victory to Nicolás Maduro.

What the Chavista government does show is a defiant attitude towards any criticism and threat. For example, the Bolivarian National Armed Forces yesterday ratified their “absolute loyalty and subordination” to President Maduro.

“Today we reaffirm our absolute loyalty and subordination to the commander-in-chief of the FANB and president, Nicolás Maduro, as well as to the legitimately constituted Bolivarian revolutionary process,” reads a message shared on Instagram by the strategic operational commander of the military institution, Domingo Hernández Lárez.

This is a message that violates Article 328 of the Constitution, which states that the FANB is an “essentially professional institution, without political militancy.”

On the other hand, the Democratic Unitary Platform also appreciated that Presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Gustavo Petro have insisted on the need to disseminate the minutes “broken down by voting table” and consider that “the truth is one and it is in the minutes of the scrutiny.”

As part of their policy of persecution, this Sunday the entertainment journalist Carmela Longo was arrested, along with her son. Both were taken from their home in Caracas. No details of the case are known.

Chile values ​​Brazil and Colombia’s insistence on transparency in Venezuelan elections

Chilean Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren said that the country “values” the insistence of Brazil and Colombia to make the electoral records of the last presidential elections in Venezuela transparent, and stressed that it “condemns the violations of human rights, including the persecution unleashed against opposition leaders” reported in the Caribbean country.

“Anything that leads to knowing the true result of the elections manipulated by the regime in Venezuela is welcome. We value the recent declaration of Brazil and Colombia and their insistence on knowing the results broken down by voting table,” the Chilean Secretary of State posted on Saturday night through the social network X, adding that the country “hopes that a democratic transition can take place in that country.”

The Chilean minister referred to the joint declaration of Brazil and Colombia, a document published on Saturday in which both governments called on all parties involved in the Venezuelan crisis to avoid “acts of violence and repression.”

“Both presidents (Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Gustavo Petro) remain convinced that the credibility of the electoral process can only be restored through the transparent publication of disaggregated and verifiable data.

“The political normalization of Venezuela requires the recognition that there is no lasting alternative to peaceful dialogue and democratic coexistence in diversity,” said the Foreign Ministries of Brazil and Colombia.

For his part, Chilean President Gabriel Boric said last Thursday that the ruling by Venezuela’s Supreme Court (TSJ) confirming the victory of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro “finally consolidates the fraud” in the July 28 elections.

“The Maduro regime obviously welcomes with enthusiasm his sentence, which will be marked by infamy. There is no doubt that we are facing a dictatorship that falsifies elections, represses those who think differently and is indifferent to the largest exile in the world, comparable only to that of Syria as a result of a war,” Boric said through the social network X.

Venezuela’s Supreme Court on Thursday confirmed the official results of the July 28 election, which gave victory to Nicolás Maduro, a move that has been accused of being fraudulent inside and outside the country.

Starting on January 10, the date on which the new mandate begins, Maduro will assume his third term in office for a six-year term at the head of the country, governed by Chavismo for 25 years.

Since coming to power in March 2022, Boric has been one of the harshest voices in the region against President Maduro, a stance that has set him apart from other progressive leaders, such as Brazil’s Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva or Colombia’s Gustavo Petro.

Ana Maria Rodriguez Brazon – Correspondent for El Tiempo – Caracas

With EFE Agency