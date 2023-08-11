FromLucas Maier close

After the coup in Niger, the West African community of states Ecowas increased the pressure. Support comes from the USA and France.

Niamey – Around two weeks after the military coup in Niger, there is a risk of further escalation. The West African community of states Ecowas is now having a military intervention force set up like that dpa reported.

Already on Thursday evening (August 10th) the immediate establishment of such a group was ordered. Earlier, the West African heads of state met at a summit in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja. There, in addition to the military preparations, they also decided to continue the sanctions against Niger.

Niger: international community decides to continue sanctions

The sanctions against Niger are manifold. In addition to freezing the assets of state and semi-state companies, borders with the country have been closed and electricity supply from Nigeria has been cut off. Financial and trade transactions have also been suspended.

Even if the deployment of a military intervention force has now been ordered, all “peaceful means” should first be exhausted to restore the constitutional order, like this ZDF quoted by the international community. Violence would be the “last resort,” it said. It can be assumed that the new step is intended to keep up the pressure on the military rulers in Niger without immediately creating military facts.

Niger putschists threaten presidential assassination: USA and France support Ecowas

The insurgents, meanwhile, are threatening to assassinate President Mohamed Bazoum, who was arrested on July 26, if there is military aggression from neighboring states, the news agency reports Reuters reported.

Support for the decisions of the Ecowas alliance comes from France and the USA. As early as Thursday evening, the French Foreign Minister expressed “full support” for the decisions of Ecowas.

States in the Ecowas economic community:

benin

Cape Verde

Ivory Coast

Gambia

Ghana

Guinea Bissau

Liberia

Nigeria

Senegal

Sierra Leone

Togo

Currently suspended:

Niger

Burkina Faso

Guinea

mali

Source: ZDF

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke of the leading role played by the Ecowas states in restoring constitutional order in Niger. The US, like the Ecowas states, condemned Bazoum’s detention as unlawful and demanded his immediate release. (Lucas Maier)

