Johnson’s leadership is facing an escalating crisis after a wave of anger over a series of parties in his office and residence in Downing Street during the closures to contain the Corona pandemic, in a scandal that followed a series of gaffes and mistakes.

The latest controversy erupted when, during a stormy session in Parliament last Monday, Johnson accused opposition Labor leader Keir Starmer of failing to bring to justice Jimmy Savile, one of Britain’s worst sex offenders, while he was chief prosecutor.

The talk, which Starmer described as describing Johnson as “repeating conspiracy theories like fascists”, angered opponents as well as some within the ruling party.

Johnson declined to apologise, but retracted his comments Thursday. But that wasn’t enough to stop Munira Mirza, his political advisor who worked with him for 14 years, from leaving her job, and it prompted Finance Minister Rishi Sunak to criticize him.

Adding to Johnson’s troubles, Jack Doyle, director of communications in the prime minister’s office, who is considered one of Johnson’s closest confidants, announced his resignation Thursday. But the Daily Mail said his departure was not related to Mirza’s resignation.